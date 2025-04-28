Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information following a theft from a property in Kilmanagh.

The incident happened at around 1.20am on Saturday, April 26th, when two males entered a premises and stole a power washer from a shed on the site.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing their enquiries and are encouraging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.