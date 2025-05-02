Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of tools from a property in the Kells area.

The incident occurred sometime between Tuesday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 26th, when a shed attached to a house in Viper, Kells was entered. A number of tools were taken.

There were no signs of forced entry, and it’s believed access was gained through the unlocked front door of the shed.

While the shed itself wasn’t damaged, Gardaí are urging the public to ensure sheds, homes and outbuildings are securely locked at all times, as an important step in deterring theft.

Anyone who may have CCTV footage, or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time, is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.