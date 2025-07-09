Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information following an assault on Cathedral Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man was attacked by an unknown individual and sustained minor facial injuries. He was treated in hospital and has since been released.

Sergeant John Duffy is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to members of the public who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.