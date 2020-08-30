KCLR Blog

Gardai appeal for information following burglary in Maudlin, Castlecomer

Avatar Angela Doyle Stuart 30/08/2020
Garda station file photo. Source: Ken McGuire/KCLR

Another ride-on lawnmower has been stolen locally.

The lawnmower as taken during the burglary of the garage of a private house in Maudlin, Castlecomer.

The red Castle Garden lawnmower worth 18 hundred euro and a strimmer were stolen sometime between 10 pm on Monday night and 9 am on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information’s being asked to contact the Gardai.

