Gardai appeal for information following burglary in Maudlin, Castlecomer
Another ride-on lawnmower has been stolen locally.
The lawnmower as taken during the burglary of the garage of a private house in Maudlin, Castlecomer.
The red Castle Garden lawnmower worth 18 hundred euro and a strimmer were stolen sometime between 10 pm on Monday night and 9 am on Wednesday.
Anyone with any information’s being asked to contact the Gardai.