A gold watch was taken in a burglary in South Kilkenny.

The thieves forced their way in though the back door of a house in Garrandaragh, Mullinavat between 3pm and 8 o’clock on Thursday night.

The house was ransacked and cash and a man’s gold watch was stolen.

GardaĆ­ in Mullinavat are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with them.