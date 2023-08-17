Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Carlow man working with a truck is killed

Two separate investigations are underway following the death of a local man in Carlow yesterday.

It happened at College Green at about half past one yesterday afternoon.

The 28-year-old fell from a truck during the course of his work while in College Green, just before 1:30pm.

He was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

The area was sealed off for forensic examinations but has since reopened while a detailed technical examination will take place today.

The Health and Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána are both investigating – Carlow Supt Anthony Farrell this morning told KCLR News “Yesterday a man working with a truck in a housing estate in Carlow town died, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and or any dashcam footage from anyone who might have been in College Green Carlow yesterday between 1:15 an 1:30”.

He adds “Anyone who has any information to help the Garda investigation please contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111”.