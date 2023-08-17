FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Carlow man working with a truck is killed

It happened between 1:15 and 1:30pm

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace17/08/2023
Image: Google Maps

Two separate investigations are underway following the death of a local man in Carlow yesterday.

It happened at College Green at about half past one yesterday afternoon.

The 28-year-old fell from a truck during the course of his work while in College Green, just before 1:30pm.

He was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

The area was sealed off for forensic examinations but has since reopened while a detailed technical examination will take place today.

The Health and Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána are both investigating – Carlow Supt Anthony Farrell this morning told KCLR News “Yesterday a man working with a truck in a housing estate in Carlow town died, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and or any dashcam footage from anyone who might have been in College Green Carlow yesterday between 1:15 an 1:30”.

He adds “Anyone who has any information to help the Garda investigation please contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111”.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace17/08/2023