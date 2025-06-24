Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following an allege assault that occurred in Peace Park, just off Wolfe Tone Street, during the late hours of Wednesday, June 18th, into the early morning of Thursday, June 19th.

The incident took place between 11:30pm and 12:30am, during which one person sustained injuries.

Sergeant Eddie Brennan of Kilkenny Garda Station is now urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time — whether on foot, in a vehicle, or passing by — to come forward.

“There tends to be a good number of people around that area at that time of night,” Sgt Brennan said. “Even if you think what you saw was minor or insignificant, it could be important to the investigation.”

He also encouraged anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.