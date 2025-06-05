Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary at the Inver filling station in Johnstown, County Kilkenny, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident occurred between 3:20am and 4:10am, when entry was gained by forcing a side window. A quantity of cash was taken from the tills.

ADVERTISEMENT

A car was seen leaving the scene, and Gardaí are particularly interested in locating a silver Ford Focus hatchback believed to have been involved.

Sergeant Eddie Brennan is urging anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.