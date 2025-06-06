Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash in County Kildare.

Emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle incident involving a pick-up truck on the Barrettstown Road in Newbridge shortly after 8pm last night.

The passenger, a young man aged in his late teens, was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Coroner has been informed an a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver, also a young man aged in his teens, was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment of injuries that are understood to be non life threatening.

The route remains closed this morning pending a technical examination with local diversions in place.

Anybody who witnessed the incident and who has any form of footage from the stretch between 7:45pm and 8:15pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.