Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash on the Wicklow / Carlow border.
It happened on the R725 at Rath East, Shillelagh just before 7pm on Friday (24th October).
Two cars were involved – the driver of one, who was aged in his sixties died with his body taken to Naas Mortuary for post mortem.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny for treatment of injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening while the man driving the other vehicle involved was initially taken to the same facility but has since been transferred to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries