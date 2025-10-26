Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash on the Wicklow / Carlow border.

It happened on the R725 at Rath East, Shillelagh just before 7pm on Friday (24th October).

ADVERTISEMENT

Two cars were involved – the driver of one, who was aged in his sixties died with his body taken to Naas Mortuary for post mortem.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny for treatment of injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening while the man driving the other vehicle involved was initially taken to the same facility but has since been transferred to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries

Anybody who was in the area between 6pm and 6:50pm and/or who might have footage of some sort is asked to make that available – you can contact Baltinglass Garda Station on (059) 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.