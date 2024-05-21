Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s fatal road crash in Co Wicklow.

Emergency services were called to Turlough Hill at about 12:30pm to an incident involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his fifties, was killed – a post-mortem’s due to take place.

The route was closed for a time while a technical examination of the scene was carried out.

Anybody who was travelling in the area at the time and who witnessed something or maybe has footage is asked to contact Rathdrum Garda Station on 040 446206, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.