Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the M9 Motorway southbound, at Stonecarty, Knocktopher, yesterday evening at approximately 7pm.

The vehicle, which was travelling southbound on the motorway, left the road and stopped in a field. The male driver, aged in his 30s and his three passengers (aged in their 30s and 40s) were removed from the scene to Waterford University Hospital collision where they remain in a serious condition.

The M9 Motorway between junction 9 (Danesfort) and junction 10 (Knocktopher) southbound is currently closed as a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is currently taking place. Diversions are in place, and the road is due to be reopened soon.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.