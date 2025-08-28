Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Suhayb Mohammed Ahmed who was reported missing in Carlow town on Monday 25th August 2025.

He was last seen in the Southern Gardens area at approximately 6:00pm on Monday 25th August.

Suhayb is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Suhayb’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.