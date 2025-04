16-year-old Kayden Kennedy has been missing from Kilmeaden since yesterday. He was last seen on Parnell Street in Waterford City at around 8.30 in the morning.

Kayden is around 5 foot 8 in height, with a medium build, light-brown hair, brown eyes, and wears orthodontic braces. He was last seen wearing a cream rain jacket, black pants, and blue runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí say they’re concerned for his wellbeing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.