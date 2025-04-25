A woman has died following a road crash in South Kilkenny.

The collision, involving a car and a truck happened on the main N25 at Gaulstown, Glenmore this morning(Friday).

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The road remains closed to traffic for now and a technical examination of the scene is to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them in Waterford Garda station.

Anyone with dashcam footage who may have travelled that route at around 10.30 this morning is also asked to get in touch with Gardaí