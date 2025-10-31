Celebrate Hallowe’en safely – that remains the message as thousands of children prepare to head out trick ‘r’ treating.

Gardaí are warning fireworks are illegal and dangerous with consequences if you are caught with them.

While yesterday we heard concerns around bonfires.

For those set to go door-to-door this evening, Garda Robert Rasmussen has this advice; “For trick ‘r’ treaters, just to stay visible and wear refelctive clothing and use safe routes and only visit homes of people that you know and also just to look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially the elderly, as loud noises and unexepected visitors can be distressing and finally, most importantly, we just want to wish everybody a great Hallowe’en”.

Assistant Fire Chief with Kilkenny services, Frank Dunne, reminds; “If there’s costumes, keep them away from fires, keep them away from naked flames, but also if the costume or anything does catch fire just a stop, drop and roll where basically if they just roll them on the ground it’ll put out the flames pretty quickly, it’s a simple and very effective way to put out flames if clothes go on fire”.

Barbara Bent Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA) is calling on all to remember animals too, saying; “It’s not only dogs and cats but it’s everything, every animal, wildlife, birds, everybody is upset by these noises I mean, it’s like having a war raging in your back garden for a few days”.

