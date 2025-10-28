With the Hallowe’en school holidays underway and the main event approaching, fireworks are becoming more prevalent locally.

Communities across Carlow and Kilkenny have been highlighting concerns on hearing them discharged, despite that being illegal for most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sgt Eddie Brennan is calling on everybody to play a part to ensure all are kept safe and told KCLR News; “We’re reaching out to the parents; first and foremost we want to see people enjoy Hallowe’en in a safe and respectful way, at times, you know, young lads going out and they go enjoy themselves but unfortunately some of that probably goes over the line a little bit and what we’re appealing to people is, particularly the parents is when your kids leave the house and go off out and about are you aware where they are, are you aware what they’re doing?”