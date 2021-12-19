Gardai in Kilkenny are seeking the public’s help in finding Francis Okot

Gardai in Kilkenny are seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing from his home in County Kilkenny.

39 year old Francis Okot was last seen on James Street yesterday at about 5pm.

He’s described as 6 foot 2 in height, with a broad build and shaved black hair.

Yesterday evening he was wearing a black jacket with an orange zipper and grey tracksuit bottoms and runners.

Gardai and his family are worried for his well being, and anyone with information has been urged to contact Gardai at Kilkenny station.