Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident in Kilkenny over the weekend.

A car parked at Corcoran Terrace, Kells Road, was targeted on Saturday. The owner had locked the vehicle securely after work but discovered the rear driver’s side window smashed later in the day.

No items were stolen, and no further damage was reported.

Sgt John Duffy said the car was parked at 5am, and the owner noticed the damage at 1pm. Anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact Gardaí.