Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary in a North Kilkenny town.

The incident occurred in the Togher Crescent area of Urlingford between Sunday night last and Monday morning.

The owner returned to their home to find damage had been done to the property.

Speaking to KCLR News, Sgt Conor Egan provided further details.

“The homeowner reported damage to the front door, to two external PVC windows, where attempts had been made to prise them open with some sort of a screwdriver, now fortunately, no entry was gained to the property.”

And if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area, or may have some kind of footage of the incident, you’re being asked to contact Urlingford Garda Station at (056) 883 1133.