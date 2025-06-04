Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary in the village of Hacketstown, County Carlow.

The incident took place between 3:45 PM on Saturday, June 1st, and 12:15 AM on Sunday, June 2nd in Tombeagh. Entry was gained to the property through a glass door, and items were reported stolen.

Investigating officers are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620. All information will be treated in confidence.