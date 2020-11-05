KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardai investigating crimes in Carlow & Wexford have descended on Tullow this morning
A search operation has been carried out
There appears to be plenty of garda action in Tullow this morning.
Six squad cars and two garda vans have been seen in the area.
A senior garda has told KCLR News that a search operation is taking place in conjunction with colleagues in Wexford.
It’s understood to be a follow-up to an incident that happened last week and relates to a number of crimes across Carlow & Wexford.