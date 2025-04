Gardaí are continuing to investigate a fire-related criminal damage incident at Carriganurra, Slieverue, which occurred around 2am on Saturday morning.

Waterford City Fire Service responded to a number of vehicles ablaze at the property. While no injuries were reported, significant damage was caused to the vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Unit at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.