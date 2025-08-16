You’re being asked to secure your diesel tanks following a theft locally over the past week.

Between the 11th and 12th August in the Green Lane area of Carlow a number of males entered a yard and siphoned the diesel from the tanks of a number of lorries parked at the premises.

Sgt Eddie Brennan provided further details to KCLR.

“Entry was gained by breaking a lock on a gate, it would appear to be a number of males who entered, anyone that might have been in the green lane area, we’re looking for witnesses to come forward, you may have seen something suspicious, or there might be some dashcam footage, or neighbours may have some CCTV, or you may have heard something or know something, so be sure to contact Gardaí in Carlow, on 0599136620.”