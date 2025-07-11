Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information following two separate burglaries that occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The first incident took place in the Woodsgift area of Urlingford, where a local farmer discovered that locks on his outbuildings had been cut and several items were missing.

A short time later, a second break-in was reported in the New England area of Tullaroan. In this case, a shed was entered and a red, four-wheel petrol Honda power washer was stolen.

Investigations continue into both incidents.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or who has relevant doorbell or CCTV footage from either area to get in touch with Kilkenny Garda Station.