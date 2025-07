Two people were injured in separate alleged assaults that happened in Kilkenny over the weekend.

One was struck by an unknown male in the Logan Street area of Thomastown at about 11 o’clock on Saturday night.

While in the second incident hours later, at about 2:20am on Sunday morning, a similar situation unfolded on John Street in the city after which the injured party was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.