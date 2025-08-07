Gardaí in Tipperary have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man in Carrick-on-Suir.

49-year-old Ian Walsh was discovered at his home in the early hours of Monday morning (4th August).

A post-mortem examination has been carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist, Dr. Yvonne McCarthy and preliminary results have been provided to the investigation team – details are not being released for operational reasons but a murder investigation’s begun.

Gardaí are reiterating their appealing for anyone with information to come forward, including any road users who were in the area of Cregg Road area between 8pm last Friday (1st August) and 3.30am on Monday (4th Aug).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.