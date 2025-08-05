A 49-year-old man who died at his south Tipperary home yesterday morning has been named locally as bus driver Ian Walsh.

The former Irish Rail worker was found unresponsive at the property on Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí say a post mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

They are conducting door-to-door inquiries in the estate where he lived, and are appealing for any road users who were in the area between 8pm on Friday and 3.30am yesterday, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Clonmel Garda Station: 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.