Gardaí out in force in Kilkenny City for Operation Home Safe

Certain crime rates in Kilkenny City are dropping due to increased vigilance of individuals.

Participation in text alert & garda initiatives such as Operation Home Safe, the second of which was carried out at 400 homes at four estates on the Freshford Road area last evening, have seen a greater public awareness of crime prevention prove fruitful.

They were joined by personnel from local Text Alert initiatives.

Our Edwina Grace stopped by the Garda Command Vehicle to report into Sue Nunn on The Way It Is & heard how such initiatives are helping to lower certain crime rates …