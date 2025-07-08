Gardaí have reiterated their appeal for information on a missing woman.

It’s now two weeks since Natalie Nolan was last seen in the Tullow Street area of Carlow town at about 7am on Tuesday, 24th June.

Concern has been expressed for the wellbeing of the 41-year-old who’s described as being 5foot, 8 inches tall, of slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

It’s understood Natalie was earing a long black jacket with jeans, white runners and a light-coloured baseball cap while carrying a black rucksack and white shoulder bag.

Anybody who can shed light on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.