Gardaí remind people in Carlow and Kilkenny there is still another week until restrictions are relaxed

There’s only another week to go before some of the coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

That’s the message from local Gardaí who’ll be carrying out checkpoints again this weekend to remind people to stay at home.

Inspector Sean O’Meara says an easing of the rules is coming but it’s not here yet:

He tells KCLR, there has been some slippage in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations again – but we need to keep it up for a little bit longer.