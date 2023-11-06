KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí say there’s concern for the welfare of man missing from Co Wexford
Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact any garda station
An appeal’s been issued for help in tracking down a man missing from Wexford.
30-year-old John Roche hasn’t been seen since since he left his Conard home yesterday (Sunday).
He’s described as being about 5 foot 11 inches in height and is of stocky build with brown hair and green eyes.
It’s understood he was wearing dark blue jeans with a white belt, a black t-shirt, black runners and a long green jacket with fur on the collar.
Both John’s family and gardai are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information should contact any garda station.