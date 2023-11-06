Gardaí say there’s concern for the welfare of man missing from Co Wexford

An appeal’s been issued for help in tracking down a man missing from Wexford.

30-year-old John Roche hasn’t been seen since since he left his Conard home yesterday (Sunday).

He’s described as being about 5 foot 11 inches in height and is of stocky build with brown hair and green eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing dark blue jeans with a white belt, a black t-shirt, black runners and a long green jacket with fur on the collar.

Both John’s family and gardai are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information should contact any garda station.