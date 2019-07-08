Gardaí seek witnesses to Kilkenny City road rage incident

Kilkenny Gardaí are looking for witnesses to an incident of road rage in the city on Friday.

It happened at around 6 o’clock on Ormonde Street as cars were waiting to pull out onto Patrick Street.

The culprit was driving a silver hatchback with yellow stickers on the back window and started beeping and shouting at the man in the car in front of him.

Speaking to KCLR News, local Garda Andy Neill said “the vehicle swung up, drove on the wrong side of the road, then swung in front of him and started verbally abusing him”.

He added “This was a totally unprovoked verbal assault on the man, who’s in his sixties”.