Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 54-year-old Paul McCarton who is reported missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin since Thursday, 30th October 2025.

Paul was last seen in the Carlow Town area on Tuesday, the 28th of October.

Paul is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height, of a medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes. He is missing a finger on his right hand.

Gardaí are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.