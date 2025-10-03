The search is underway for a man missing from County Wexford.

52-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan from Ballycanew hasn’t been seen since 10:10am yesterday (Thursday, 2nd Oct).

He’s described as being 5feet, 9inches tall, is of medium/stocky build with brown hair and was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with black gilet and blue jeans.

Cathal’s believed to have travelled in a 202-D registered blue/green Peugeot 5008 so sightings of that vehicle should also be reported to gardaí and/or his family, both of which are concerned for his wellbeing.

Gorey Garda Station can be contacted on 053 9421222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.