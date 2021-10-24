KCLR News
Gardai seize €300,000 worth of drugs in a house in Bunclody
A man in his 30's was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by Gardai in Enniscorthy
A man has been arrested in Co. Wexford following the seizure of drugs worth over 300,000 euro.
The search of a house in Bunclody yesterday uncovered €100,000 worth of cannabis herb, €180,000 of Cannabis resin and €24,000 worth of cocaine.
A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized at the scene.
A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by Gardai in Enniscorthy.