Gardai seize €300,000 worth of drugs in a house in Bunclody

A man has been arrested in Co. Wexford following the seizure of drugs worth over 300,000 euro.

The search of a house in Bunclody yesterday uncovered €100,000 worth of cannabis herb, €180,000 of Cannabis resin and €24,000 worth of cocaine.

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized at the scene.

A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by Gardai in Enniscorthy.