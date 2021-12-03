Gardaí to bring Christmas safety message to drivers in Carlow & Wicklow

Extra checkpoints are in place today around Carlow and Wicklow as Gardaí aim to make the roads safer in the run up to Christmas.

‘Operation Impact, Project Safe’ will concentrate efforts on all routes from Carlow to West Wicklow all day today.

The focus of this campaign is lifesaver offences namely speeding, not wearing seat belts, mobile phone usage and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Gardaí are asking everyone who uses our roads to consider the safety of others and to support their efforts to keep all people safe.