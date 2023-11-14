Gardaí want to speak to motorists or taxi drivers from Carlow and Kilkenny area who may have been on the Naas Road in Dublin just after midnight on Sunday

A new appeal for information is being made about a road collision in which a man was killed in Dublin.

The man who was aged in his twenties was stuck by a car as he got out of another vehicle on the Naas Road near the Red Cow just after midnight on Sunday.

Gardaí­ want to speak to any pedestrians walking on the Naas Road in the direction of the M50 Red Cow junction, or any road users who saw a red Volkswagen Golf driving in the area at around 12.20 on Sunday last.

They also want to hear from any Taxi Drivers who may have picked up a fare in the vicinity of the Red Cow around that time, and brought them in the direction of Ballyfermot.