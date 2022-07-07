Gardaí warn people across Kilkenny & Carlow about another phone scam doing the rounds

Reports of another phone scam have prompted a warning from local Gardaí.

Complaints have been made about an automated phone message being left telling people that their AMAZON account has been renewed

It goes on to describe the process that subscribers need to go through in order to cancel the renewal if they so wish.

They are then informed that a refund payment will be made through Revolut.

However once card details are shared the Revolut account is deleted by the scammer.

The message from Gardaí is to ‘hang-up’ if you get such a call.