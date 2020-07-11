Gardaí will continue to carry out spot checks in pubs across Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

Operation Navigation will see spot checks in local pubs again this weekend to ensure the COVID-19 regulations are being met.

120 pubs in Carlow and 200 in Kilkenny were visited by Gardaí last weekend as they reopened following lockdown.

They found compliance was good and told KCLR that any minor issues they did find were quickly resolved.

However the recent increase in cases has been mostly among younger people and there are calls for any bars breaching the guidelines to be shut down immediately.