Garth Brooks says he can’t wait to play in Kilkenny for the first time.

The country superstar is slated for 4th and 5th of June at UPMC Nowlan Park amid an Irish tour which also takes him to Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast.

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Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, at 8am and ahead of that Garth issued the following:

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Earlier this week our Vincent Bradley had promotor Peter Aiken in studio for a chat about it all. (Listen back to that here).

This evening Vinny will be catching up with the country music star himself – that and more 4-7pm.

Meanwhile, fans are gearing up for the gig – among them Callan artist Paddy Cunningham who’s been working on a special piece;