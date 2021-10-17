Get your shoebox ready – it’s time to fill it with essentials for children in need

It’s ‘Shoebox’ time again.

Every year thousand of parents and children across Carlow and Kilkenny prepare a shoe box for children in developing countries.

The aim is to send a mix of practical and fun gifts to children in Africa and Eastern Europe that might not otherwise get any Christmas presents.

It’s run by Team Hope and Anne Kelly from the charity says this year they are still looking for a warehouse in Kilkenny to store and sort the shoeboxes and volunteers to help out. ”We are in need of the space and we have people out there looking for us, However, if someone has a warehouse with up to 4,000 sq metres we would be thankful for that.”