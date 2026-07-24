Three-time All-Ireland winner Claire Phelan believes Kilkenny have every chance of booking their place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final this weekend.

Jimmy Meagher’s side take on Galway in the championship semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium tomorrow, with throw-in at 4pm.

Kilkenny have enjoyed an impressive championship campaign, returning to the last four for the first time since lifting the O’Duffy Cup in 2022 after their dramatic extra-time victory over Waterford in the quarter-final.

Speaking to KCLR Sport ahead of the showdown, Phelan said the key for the Cats is to embrace the occasion rather than be overwhelmed by it.

“I would always say go out and enjoy it. Play with freedom. It’s a big game, but these days dont come around that often. If you go out and enjoy it, I think things will go their way”

The former Kilkenny star believes the Cats have the quality to overcome Galway and secure a place in the All-Ireland decider.

You can hear full live commentary of Kilkenny versus Galway tomorrow from 4pm on KCLR, with coverage brought to you by Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

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