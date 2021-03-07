GoCar is coming to Kilkenny!

New business is coming into Kilkenny, as GoCar are launching a new base locally.

The company, Ireland’s leading car sharing service, are locating themselves on the Callan Road.

And there’s potential for the business to expand into Carlow in the near future too.

GoCar’s Managing Director Colm Brady says they’d be open to the idea, if they saw enough demand from the Dolmen county; ”If people go onto our website www.gocar.ie and make suggestions for locations we will certainly look into those suggestions and if they’re genuine we will absolutely considering setting up there.”