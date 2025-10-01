Kilkennys flagship library has been recognised for its sustainability.

The Mayfair Library has been awarded a gold certification under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for its excellence in energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The Mayfair Library exemplifies sustainable urban regeneration through its adaptive reuse of a historic structure in the heart of Kilkenny City. Some of the Sustainable Design features include: –

The building boasts a high-performance envelope and advanced HVAC systems, delivering energy performance 42% above standard levels.

Water-saving fixtures have led to over 40% reduction in indoor water use, monitored through advanced metering systems.

Environmentally responsible materials were prioritised throughout, with more than 20 products featuring Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

Internally, 80% of regularly occupied spaces offer quality outdoor views, supporting occupant wellbeing.

Exterior lighting design meets LEED standards for light pollution reduction, ensuring minimal impact on the surrounding urban environment.

Kilkenny County Council Senior Engineer, Tony Lauhoff said, “by repurposing the existing building rather than constructing a new one, Kilkenny County Council significantly reduced the project’s embodied carbon and overall environmental impact thereby showing great leadership in building design and construction”.