Golf umbrellas at the ready with showers expected as action begins at Mount Juliet Estate for the Horizon Irish Open

The Horizon Irish Open starts tomorrow but Mount Juliet Estate will be buzzing with activity today. (Wednesday)

Golf fans will be on-site to watch golfers and celebrities taking part in the pro-am.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says; “The good news is for the Irish Open at Mount Juliet, the weather will improve, so we will see some showers for the Pro-am, especially in the afternoon, there is a risk of a thundery shower, so that’s one to keep an eye on”.

He adds “Thursday and Friday will see the odd shower as well but some good dry spells and winds not too strong.”

See traffic arrangements for the event here and keep an eye on our sister sporting site Scoreline.ie for updates