INFORMATION – All you need to know about the Horizon Irish Open in Mount Juliet this week

Up to 7,000 cars, a day are expected at Mount Juliet with golf fans set to descend on the Co Kilkenny estate this week.

That’s according to the local Gardai who have a plan in place to deal with the expected numbers heading in to watch the Irish Open.

The 2022 Horizon Irish Open will be played at Mount Juliet Estate from June 30-July 3.

Check out all the main info for the tournament below.

MAP

TRAVEL BY CAR

Spectators should follow the yellow AA event signage which will direct you to the off-site park and ride car park located near Stoneyford, for free transfer to the Horizon Irish Open.

PARK & RIDE

Free Park & Ride for all Spectators

All ticket holders can use the free park and ride service, which will drop you off at the entrance to the Horizon Irish Open. Please follow your sat-nav until you pick up the AA event signage, which will direct you to the public park and ride.

The park and ride car park will open from 07.00 on Wednesday for the Pro-Am and at 06.45 for the tournament days.

There will be no access to Mount Juliet Estate for spectators’ vehicles, except those with valid car park labels.

DISABLED CUSTOMERS

There will be dedicated disabled spaces on site for spectators whose vehicles display a blue badge. Wheelchair users will need to contact [email protected] in order to make arrangements in advance and gain admission to site.

TAXI

Taxi drop off and collection will be at the public park and ride park only. There is strictly no Taxi drop off at Mount Juliet Estate for General admission ticket holders.

CAMPERVANS/CARAVANS

Campervans and caravans are not permitted to park in the public park & ride carpark.

LOCAL FREE PUBLIC BUS SERVICE There will be a free public bus service for residents of Thomastown & Stoneyford, and it will drop off at the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Thomastown (Community Centre): Wednesday 29 June to Sunday 3 July 07:00 to 12:30 & 16:00 to 19:00 Stoneyford (Statue): Wednesday 29 June to Sunday 3 July 07:00 to 12:30 & 16:00 to 19:00

LOCAL PAY & RIDE BUS SERVICE FROM KILKENNY CASTLE The pay & ride ‘Expressway’ bus service will operate from beside Kilkenny Castle and drop at the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Tickets can be purchased via the following link https://www.expressway.ie/journey-search

Expressway Service Outbound – Horizon Irish Open from Kilkenny Castle Wednesday 29th June Kilkenny Castle: 08:00, 08:45, 09:30, 10:15, 11:00, 11:45 Mount Juliet Estate: 08:45, 09:30, 10:15, 11:00, 11:45, 12:30 Thursday 30th June Kilkenny Castle: 07:30, 08:00, 09:00, 09:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:00 Mount Juliet Estate: 08:15, 08:45, 09:45, 10:15, 10:45, 11:15, 11:45, 12:15, 12:45 Friday 1st July Kilkenny Castle: 07:00, 07:30, 08:00, 08:30, 09:00, 09:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:30, 13:00 Mount Juliet Estate: 07:45, 08:15, 08:45, 09:15, 09:45, 10:15, 10:45, 11:15, 11:45, 12:15, 13:15, 13:45 Saturday 2nd July Kilkenny Castle: 07:00, 07:30, 08:00, 08:30, 09:00, 09:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:30, 13:00, 13:30 Mount Juliet Estate: 07:45, 08:15, 08:45, 09:15, 09:45, 10:15, 10:45, 11:15, 11:45, 12:15, 13:15, 13:45, 14:15 Sunday 3rd July Kilkenny Castle: 07:00, 07:30, 08:00, 08:30, 09:00, 09:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:30 Mount Juliet Estate: 07:45, 08:15, 08:45, 09:15, 09:45, 10:15, 10:45, 11:15, 11:45, 12:15, 13:15 *Please check the website link above for any changes to the schedule