Government pays tribute to the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who steps aside from the role to be with family

The government’s paying tribute to the Chief Medical Officer for his leadership in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr. Tony Holohan is stepping aside from his work commitments to be with his family as his wife Emer, who has cancer, has been admitted to palliative care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, has taken up the role with immediate effect.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked Dr. Holohan on behalf of the people of Ireland for “helping to guide this country through the Covid-19 emergency” and said every home in the country has come to know him.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the country’s been lucky to have Dr. Holohan steering it through the pandemic:

“We are fortunate to have such leadership, and to have the work, expertise and dedication of the national public health emergency team, that team has worked day and night since this pandemic started, and it brought us to where we are now, with Dr Holohan’s leadership” he said.

“Continuity in that work is vital and will be guaranteed with the leadership with Dr Ronan Glynn”.