Government to discuss possibility of an earlier Budget next week

The government will decide next week whether to bring forward the Budget by a month.

Opposition parties are looking for action now on the rise in the cost of living.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says holding an emergency budget now, would limit what they would be able to do later in the year:

“We all know that once that money is spent it would constrict what you could do in September or October. I think whether its September or October we will decide next week”