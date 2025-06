Government’s coming under fire for its plan to reverse the reduction in student fees.

Having been decreased by €1,000 last year as part of cost-of-living measures, it’s been reported that Higher Education Minister James Lawless aims to no longer continue that drop.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision’s proving unpopular with man, Labour describing it as a ‘major setback for college affordability’ and calling for the Minister to urgently reconsider.

Stay tuned for more.